Coronavirus cancels Miley Cyrus' Australia bushfire relief concert

Miley Cyrus' bushfire relief concert in Australia has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The singer, 27, took to Twitter to make the announcement, letting her fans know she wasn't happy with the news.

"Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show," she wrote in a tweet.

"I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon," she added in a second tweet.

The event was scheduled for Friday, March 13, in Melbourne. Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and Seb Fontaine were also scheduled to join the stage with Cyrus. Concert promoters TEG Dainty confirmed on its website that the show has since been cancelled.

"World Tour Melbourne are very sad to confirm Miley Cyrus’ recent announcement that she will not be traveling to Melbourne and that as a result, the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13th March can no longer go ahead. All fans will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly," the announcement reads.

A concert scheduled for Saturday featuring Robbie Williams, however, is still on, as the performer is "already on his way to Australia," the website states.

Cyrus has close ties to Australia, as her ex, Liam Hemsworth was born in Melbourne. She has since moved on with Australian hunk Cody Simpson.

The "We Can't Stop" singer has previously been a victim of wildfires herself, as her Malibu, Calif., home was damaged by the Woolsey fire in 2018.