Miley Cyrus tests Instagram community guidelines again, proudly shows off nip slip in NSFW post

Miley Cyrus is once again testing Instagram's community guidelines.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old stepped out in New York City — wearing a black-and-white halter crop top paired with black pants and red boots — following her surprise appearance at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show.

While she was out in the Big Apple, the "Slide Away" songstress suffered a major wardrobe malfunction, which was captured by the paparazzi. However, instead of fretting over the incident, Cyrus embraced the mishap, by sharing the moment with her social media followers.

"Swipe right . But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon," Cyrus wrote alongside a series of three photos on Wednesday, with the final picture showing her nipple fully exposed.

Cyrus' fans — and fellow celebrity pals — quickly took notice of Cyrus' very risqué snapshot. Model Helena Christensen simply wrote, "Heh."

Meanwhile, many in the comments section called on the social media platform to "free the nipple," while others applauded the star for posting the pic. "If she doesn't post it someone else will so good on u [sic]!!!" wrote one person.

Earlier in the day, Cyrus shared a clip of her walking in the fashion show. For the occasion, Cyrus rocked black pants with a matching bra top, which showcased her abs, and held a zebra print jacket.

"Included @marcjacobs," she captioned the post, along with a black heart emoji.

This isn't Cyrus' first attempt to push against Instagram's rules.

In October, she posted a series of selfies, which showed her wearing a sheer white tank top that exposed her nipples. Cyrus seemingly acknowledged that she was pushing the social media app's guidelines by writing: "PS this is getting removed soon! I’ve been warned by the gram gods!"

And back in 2014, the star showed her support for the Free The Nipple campaign, which aims to desexualize the female nipple. At the time, she posted a stylized, topless black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram alongside the caption: “some lame a-- def gonna (flag) that but f--k it. #practicewhatchupreach #FreeTheNipple #FreeatSh--.”

Per Instagram's community guidelines, they "don't allow nudity" on the platform which includes "some photos of female nipples." It notes that pictures of "post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed."