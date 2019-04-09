Cops say there was an attempted murder during Nipsey Hussle’s vigil

The Los Angeles Police Department is on the hunt for a person who allegedly tried to kill someone during the vigil for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, according to a report on Monday.

Two people were shot during the April 1 memorial outside Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store — one person in the elbow and the other person in the lower back and buttocks, according to a search warrant TMZ says it obtained.

The woman shot in the buttocks said she heard a “loud, rapid succession of gunshots from an unknown direction,” according to the affidavit cited by the gossip site.

Cops reportedly believe the shooter or shooters were aiming to kill.

They believe the incident was captured on surveillance video — and asked a judge to order Marathon and other stores inside the strip mall to hand the footage over.

There is a “surveillance system [that] captured the events leading up to, and after the attempted murder of unknown Victim,” the affidavit says.

The legal document reportedly says that employees at all the businesses refused to submit the footage.

An altercation at the vigil for the rapper — who was gunned down outside his store last month — sparked a stampede, injuring several people. The LAPD said at the time that reports of shots fired were unfounded.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.