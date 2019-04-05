Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Crime
Published

Nipsey Hussle's brother recalls trying to save rapper's life, frustration that no one could shoot back

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows rapper Nipsey Hussle at an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Hussle was shot and killed Sunday, March 31, 2019 outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles.

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows rapper Nipsey Hussle at an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Hussle was shot and killed Sunday, March 31, 2019 outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File))

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, recently spoke about trying to save the late rapper’s life and how he wishes someone would have been able to return fire on the shooter.

Asghedom received a phone call Sunday informing him that his younger brother, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, had been shot outside a clothing store in Los Angeles. He rushed to the scene and was there shortly before paramedics arrived.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Asghedom described performing CPR on his dying brother. He claims he made it to 20 chest compressions before he heard sirens and the scene was turned over to professionals.

NIPSEY HUSSLE’S LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND LAUREN LONDON SAYS SHE’S ‘COMPLETELY LOST’ IN EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE

He recalled hearing a scream from the crowd of onlookers that directed his attention to the bullet wound in the back of Hussle’s head for the first time. He claims he immediately started praying.

The brothers frequented the strip mall where the shooting took place. Asghedom noted that the clothing store hires mostly felons because they often have difficulty finding work. He blames the fact that felons can’t carry guns for the way the shooter, who was later identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder, was able to carry out the attack with impunity.

“Because of that, the man was able to shoot my brother, start running, realize nobody out there had a gun, stop, turn back around, walk up, shoot my brother two more times, start to run, realize nobody had a gun, nobody was responding, ran back up and shot my brother three more times, shoot him in the head and kicked him in the head and then ran off,” Asghedon said.

NEW YORK METS' DOMINIC SMITH PLANNED TO MEET WITH NIPSEY HUSSLE BEFORE RAPPER'S SHOOTING DEATH

“If somebody would’ve been there — if I would’ve been there — I would’ve shot back,” he continued. “I just wish I would’ve been there.”

This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Eric Holder. Los Angeles police are seeking Holder, who they believe shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle Sunday, March 31, 2019, outside the rapper's clothing store where he was trying to remake his community.

This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Eric Holder. Los Angeles police are seeking Holder, who they believe shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle Sunday, March 31, 2019, outside the rapper's clothing store where he was trying to remake his community. ((Los Angeles Police Department via AP))

Holder was arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Holder and Hussle spoke on Sunday outside the clothing store where the incident took place. Holder eventually returned with a handgun, shot Hussle and wounded two other men, according to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It doesn’t make sense that somebody from the area, that just snuck up, and just talked to him and shook his hand minutes before,” Samiel concluded. “It’s mind-boggling.”