Nipsey Hussle's brother recalls trying to save rapper's life, frustration that no one could shoot back

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, recently spoke about trying to save the late rapper’s life and how he wishes someone would have been able to return fire on the shooter.

Asghedom received a phone call Sunday informing him that his younger brother, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, had been shot outside a clothing store in Los Angeles. He rushed to the scene and was there shortly before paramedics arrived.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Asghedom described performing CPR on his dying brother. He claims he made it to 20 chest compressions before he heard sirens and the scene was turned over to professionals.

He recalled hearing a scream from the crowd of onlookers that directed his attention to the bullet wound in the back of Hussle’s head for the first time. He claims he immediately started praying.

The brothers frequented the strip mall where the shooting took place. Asghedom noted that the clothing store hires mostly felons because they often have difficulty finding work. He blames the fact that felons can’t carry guns for the way the shooter, who was later identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder, was able to carry out the attack with impunity.

“Because of that, the man was able to shoot my brother, start running, realize nobody out there had a gun, stop, turn back around, walk up, shoot my brother two more times, start to run, realize nobody had a gun, nobody was responding, ran back up and shot my brother three more times, shoot him in the head and kicked him in the head and then ran off,” Asghedon said.

“If somebody would’ve been there — if I would’ve been there — I would’ve shot back,” he continued. “I just wish I would’ve been there.”

Holder was arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Holder and Hussle spoke on Sunday outside the clothing store where the incident took place. Holder eventually returned with a handgun, shot Hussle and wounded two other men, according to authorities.

“It doesn’t make sense that somebody from the area, that just snuck up, and just talked to him and shook his hand minutes before,” Samiel concluded. “It’s mind-boggling.”