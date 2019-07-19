Coming up on Fox News, July 19, 2019 and this weekend

STAY TUNED:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Country music star Phil Vassar performs in the latest installment of Fox & Friends' All-American Summer Concert Series.

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: An interview with Buzz Aldrin, Apollo Lunar Module pilot on the Apollo 11 mission.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Jonathan Gruber, an architect of ObamaCare

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Dennis Prager, founder of Prager University

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Looking Back and Looking Ahead: 50 Years After the First Moon Landing"- Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the surface of the moon. Harrison Schmitt, the 12th and final man to step foot onto the moon as a member of Apollo 17, reflects on the first lunar landing and details his own time on the moon. What will the future of space travel look like? With billionaires like Space X’s Elon Musk and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos leading the way, how likely is it humans will soon return to the moon -- and even go to Mars? Dr. Michio Kaku, professor of physics and author of “The Future of Humanity,” Dr. Robert Zubrin, president of the Mars Society and author of “The Case for Space” and Terry Hart, professor of aerospace engineering at Lehigh University and a former NASA astronaut, weigh in.

In addition, don't miss the good news with Fox News Radio’s Tonya J. Powers and commentary by Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday.”

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis, operating executive with the Carlyle Group; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News roaming correspondent-at-large; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor; Pete Hegseth, “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Lara Trump, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign, discusses how women voters could be the key to victory for President Trump.

On Fox News Weekend:

Sunday:

Fox News Sunday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., House Judiciary Committee chairman.

Life, Liberty & Levin, 10 p.m. ET: Charles Kesler, professor of government at Claremont McKenna College, joins Mark Levin to discuss the U.S. Constitution, the purpose of immigration, and how we define racism.