'The Comey Rule' trailer critics pile on: 'Dems using Hollywood to push their political fantasies': Satirist

Showtime unveiled the trailer for its upcoming two-part series “The Comey Rule,” but not everyone is excited for what one critic called a propaganda piece designed to hurt President Trump’s re-election chances.

“The Comey Rule” is based on former FBI Director James Comey's New York Times bestselling book "A Higher Loyalty" combined with interviews of key figures and additional research. Showtime bills the series as “an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation.”

'THE COMEY RULE' FIRST TRAILER REVEALS BRENDAN GLEESON AND JEFF DANIELS AS DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY

Political satirist Tim Young doesn't think there will be much of audience for “The Comey Rule,” and says it is designed to help Democratic nominee Joe Biden prevail on Election Day.

“Who would want to see this miniseries other than Comey himself? Since he is probably the only person in America who still actually likes him,” Young told Fox News. “This is just meant to be a propaganda piece based off of the 'Russia hoax' to get people to vote against Trump in November. They could've just called it ‘Orange Man Bad.’"

COMEY: 'I CAN'T IMAGINE THAT I'M A TARGET' OF DURHAM PROBE

Young joked, “The promotional line for it should read, ‘Get your tinfoil hats ready: All the unproven lies you've seen on CNN and MSNBC come to life in one poorly produced, super-scary film just for you on the far left!’”

Showtime’s website claims the project “is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.”

Jeff Daniels plays former FBI Director James Comey, while Brendan Gleeson portrays President Trump. In addition to criticizing the show’s agenda, Young said the portrayals don’t seem particularly realistic either.

“The impersonations of Trump and Comey are cheap, like community theater cheap,” Young said.

Others took to Twitter to mock Showtime's upcoming limited series:

The limited series also features Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, and Kingsley Ben- Adir as President Barack Obama.

The two-part series will premiere on consecutive nights — Sunday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 28 — at 9:00 pm ET on Showtime.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.