Colton Underwood calls out ‘inappropriate’ questions about his sex life from fans: ‘I’m respecting myself’

When it comes to his personal life, Colton Underwood is drawing the line.

The former "Bachelor" star took to Instagram over the weekend to answer a series of questions submitted by fans, People magazine reported.

According to the outlet, the 29-year-old is set to release a Netflix show about his coming out journey. The reality TV personality came out as gay last month.

While some fans were eager to find out when the special will be released, others were more interested in his sex life. That’s when Underwood hit pause on the informal Q&A to address the too-personal queries.

"Let me vent for a second," Underwood wrote, as quoted by the outlet. "Questions like this are inappropriate. I understand you might know me from the bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life. I have set boundaries and I’m respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life."

COLTON UNDERWOOD SAYS HE WAS BLACKMAILED WITH ALLEGED NUDE PHOTOS BEFORE COMING OUT

"I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life," he continued. "It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it [or] the network would be mad. I know differently now. I’ll share what I want and this won’t be one of those things."

Underwood previously dated Cassie Randolph, the finalist from his 2019 season.

According to the outlet, the couple parted ways last May. But then in September, Randolph filed for a restraining order against Underwood after he allegedly stalked and harassed her. The 26-year-old dropped the charges in November.

Underwood is prohibited from discussing the details of that situation due to a joint agreement with Randolph. However, Underwood recently told Variety that he "did not physically touch or physically abuse Cassie in any way, shape or form."

"It's not who I am as a human being, and it's not how I carry myself," said Underwood. "I want this interview to be the last time I address her because it's not fair for her to have her name in articles every time I talk. I'm sorry, and I want her to know that I hope she has the best, most beautiful life."