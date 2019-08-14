Would Colbert invite Trump on his show again? 'The quick answer would be no'

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert said during an interview on CNN on Wednesday night that he would not invite President Trump back onto his show, saying it would be hard for him to be "properly respectful of the office."

"Would you want to have Trump on your show again?" CNN anchor Anderson Cooper asked.

"The quick answer would be no," Colbert said after a brief pause, "because it would be hard for me to be properly respectful of the office. Because I think that he is so disrespectful of the office that it's very hard to perceive him as I would want to perceive a president in terms of their status and the dignity and the representation of the United States. So I think just for safety's sake, it wouldn't be a good idea."

Colbert previously had then-candidate Trump on his show in September 2015 during the GOP primary period.

JIMMY KIMMEL SAYS AMERICANS WHO SUPPORT TRUMP HAVE BEEN 'REPEATEDLY PUNCHED IN THE HEAD'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the interview, the "Late Show" host explained why he had called Trump a "heretic to reality."

"As a raised Catholic, the greatest sin is actually heresy because it's not only are you astray from the right path, you're inviting, you're encouraging other people to come with you on that path," the CBS star told Cooper. "He, our president, wants to live in a fantasy world where only the way he perceives the world is the way it is, the only things that serve his vision, and he's trying to convince us that it's the only world that exists. ... He is not appealing to the better angels of our nature."