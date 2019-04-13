CNN’s Don Lemon knocks Ivanka Trump: ‘I don’t know if she has any relevance now’

"CNN Tonight" anchor Don Lemon took some shots at top White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump on Friday night, questioning if she had “any relevance” and asserting that she had no accomplishments of note.

During a panel discussion about a new profile of Ivanka Trump in the Atlantic, Lemon laughed when conservative commentator Alice Stewart referred to Trump as a “serious adviser and a dutiful daughter at the same time.”

“You’re good, Alice,” Lemon chuckled.

Lemon then called out the president’s eldest daughter for not taking more vocal stances on the issues during the 2016 election, insisting “that doesn’t fly” now that she works in the White House.

But before wrapping up the segment, Lemon admitted that he “struggled” to even have the discussion and offered a reason.

“I don’t know if Ivanka Trump has any relevance now,” Lemon told the panel. “I don’t know if she has any relevance now and I don’t know what she’s actually accomplished.”

In the Atlantic article, President Trump is quoted as suggesting that his daughter could be president one day.

“If she ever wanted to run for president ... I think she’d be very, very hard to beat.”