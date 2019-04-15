CNN's Anderson Cooper trashes 'bully' Trump over Omar tweet, says he has no 'sense of shame'

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper blasted President Trump on Monday for his tweet calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for her comments about the 9/11 terror attacks.

The liberal journalist began by accusing the president of using Islam “as a way of enflaming tensions and scoring political points,” pointing to the president's claim that “Islam hates us” and his call for a Muslim ban during the 2016 election. He called Trump’s reported attempt to make Omar a household name a “cynical way to identify all Democrats with her arguably poor choice words.”

The president tweeted a video last Friday that included a snippet from a recent speech Omar gave to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). She had said, in her defense of the organization, that CAIR was founded after Sept. 11, 2001 “because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” CAIR had been formed in 1994.

Many critics said her use of “some people did something” minimized the impact of the terror attacks.

“The irony, of course, is that this is a president who has used a poor choice of words nearly every day of his presidency, but being a hypocrite is clearly not something this president has any fear of or sense of shame about,” Cooper told viewers.

“It’s also hard to argue that it’s an accident, that this president is once again focusing his ire and his attention on a person of color and a Muslim as well. How many times have we seen this before?”

Cooper continued, “All presidents have the power of what’s known as the bully pulpit to focus the country on things they believe are important. This president doesn’t seem to understand the meaning of that phrase, the bully pulpit. He just seems to like the power of the bully.”