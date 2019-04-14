Ilhan Omar: I've experienced more 'direct threats on my life' since Trump tweet of 9/11 video

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said Sunday night she's received an influx of death threats since President Trump tweeted a video that combined comments from the congresswoman -- which critics said were dismissive of the Sept. 11 attacks -- with footage from Ground Zero.

"I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life—many directly referencing or replying to the President's video," Omar tweeted in a statement. "I thank the Capitol Police, the FBI, the House Sergeant at Arms, and the Speaker of the House for their attention to these threats."

In her statement, Omar continued: "Violent crimes and other acts of hate by right-wing extremists and white nationalists are on the ride in this country and around the world. We can no longer ignore that they are being encouraged by the occupant of the highest office in the land."

The president tweeted the video out last Friday. It included a snippet from a recent speech Omar gave to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). She had said, in her defense of the organization, that CAIR was founded after Sept. 11, 2001 "because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties." CAIR had been formed in 1994.

The video also included news footage of the hijacked planes hitting the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan. The video concluded with: "September 11, 2011 — we remember."

"Counties that hosted a 2016 Trump rally saw a 226 percent increase when cities host Trump rallies," Omar said, apparently citing Washington Post research.

Omar said "this is particularly concerning" because Trump is scheduled to visit Minnesota on Monday. The White House said the president will take part in a roundtable discussion on tax reform and the economy.

"Violent rhetoric and all forms of hate speech have no place in our society, much less from our country's Commander in Chief," the freshman congresswoman also said. "We are all Americans. This is endangering lives. It has to stop."

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.