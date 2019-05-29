CNN host faces criticism after strange comment about armed rape survivor

CNN host Chris Cuomo seemed to raise eyebrows on Twitter Wednesday when he tweeted an enigmatic comment about one of the National Rifle Association's (NRA) promotional videos.

The video showed Kimberly Corban, an armed mother who acquired firearms after her rape in college. "I'm a mother of two, and if that predator or anyone else tries to harm me or my family, they have to come through my firearm first," she said, before praising the NRA's efforts to protect gun rights.

When Cuomo tweeted the video, he posted a comment suggesting that Corban's story was unique to the United States. "Only in America," he tweeted.

It's unclear what exactly Cuomo meant but he has criticized politicians for inaction after mass shootings. His tweet also seemed to echo gun control advocates who argued that because of lax gun control policies, only the United States experienced so many shootings.

On Twitter, Corban responded by asking if he wanted to talk about the tweet.

Others derided the CNN host for making an apparent slight towards Corban.

Others responded by agreeing with the literal meaning of Cuomo's tweet -- that only in America could women defend themselves so effectively with firearms.

Cuomo did not immediately tweet a response to Corban or others criticizing him.

Back in February, Cuomo pushed universal background checks and took an apparent shot at Republicans. He was discussing a hearing on gun violence in which Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., brought up the southern border wall. “You guys have never done a damn thing until it became a tool of opportunity for you to talk about immigration,” Cuomo told Gaetz.

“These mass shootings keep happening and you do nothing except go on TV and say, ‘We’re not a law away,'" he said.