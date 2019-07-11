CNN's Cuomo, Lemon hit Trump for his spelling errors: 'Demands a moment of our time'

CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon dedicated a portion of their airtime on Thursday night to address President Trump's spelling errors.

"Now look, I'm not the one to pounce on every POTUS picadillo or truth-twisting tweet, but his latest boast demands a moment of our time," Cuomo began.

The "Cuomo Prime Time" host was reacting to tongue-in-cheek remarks Trump gave at the Social Media Summit in the White House where he told the crowd that despite criticism, he is a "good speller."

"Any kind of a punctuation mistake, they put it on. So I'm very, very careful," Trump said jokingly. "Really, I'm actually a good speller, but everyone says, 'the fingers aren't as good as the brain."'

"Good speller?" Cuomo reacted.

He shared some of Trump's most memorable spelling errors, including "covfefe," "smocking gun," and "unpresidented." Cuomo then brought on Lemon to weigh in.

"A great speller? I don't think I could give him that," Cuomo told Lemon. "I just don't think I could give it to him."

Lemon shared how he "used to win spelling bees" as a kid and how his skills have faded since, telling Cuomo "I'm going to cut him some slack."

"Here's the thing... I'm not president of the United States," Lemon continued. "If you are the president of the United States and people hang on your every word... then you should check and recheck and double check and triple check and make sure that your spelling is correct."

He added, "He's the president of the United States. Get it right."

Cuomo went on to call Trump's remarks "another clever application of his victim complex" and how he's "very good at blaming others for things that he does."

"This spelling thing- it's got to be on him," Cuomo laughed. "You know, there's no way it's on us. It's not just about little typos."

"There's a spellcheck on the iPhone or on your phone," Lemon exclaimed. "It spells things for you!"

"There's no excuse," Cuomo said.