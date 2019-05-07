CNN anchor suggests he wants Dems to 'take action': 'When does the rubber meet the road?'

CNN anchor John Berman seemed to urge Democratic lawmakers to "take action" against the Trump administration Tuesday over the Department of Justice's handling of the Mueller Report and other disputes between Congress and the White House.

The "New Day" co-host referenced the planned contempt vote against Attorney General William Barr by the House Judiciary Committee over the Justice Department's failure to provide the full text of Mueller's report by Monday's deadline.

Berman also mentioned Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's refusal to provide Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

"At what point do the Democrats actually take action? They risk seeming like the boy who cried contempt, as it were here," Berman said. "Because they’ve been talking about it for over a week now. So when does the rubber meet the road here? Steve Mnuchin saying no to the taxes. Will they take him to court this week, or start that process? The contempt stuff, will they vote on that now? Or will they succumb to the delay tactics that the White House seems to be instituting here, just inching it forward day by day?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, Berman's co-host Alisyn Camerota said she was "disheartened" that President Trump won't face consequences based on the findings from the Mueller Report.

"I’m sorry if I sound like they’ve broken my spirit," Camerota said, "I think I am channeling many members of the American public who feel these past two years have been disheartening for people who believe in justice. The reason that I say that is because, you see in the Mueller report ample evidence laid out of obstruction, of what Robert Mueller considered obstruction, but nothing happens. You see violations of the emoluments clause but nothing happens. You see nepotism, but nothing happens.”

"At this point, I think there is a feeling of, I don't know, exhaustion, I guess," she continued. "We know this from polls, we know this from voters turning away after the Mueller report that they think that Congress is going to continue this and there'll be more legalese and there'll be more nuance. I'm just not sure to what end."