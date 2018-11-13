CMA Awards' shocking political jabs, from mocking Clinton's memoir to teasing Trump's tweeting

It doesn't matter whether you're Republican, Democrat or anything in-between, the CMA Awards haven't shied away from firing shots at the government and sitting president in recent years.

From former President Obama's failed health care rollout to President Trump's bizarre Twitter routine, co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley have often led the political charge on country music's biggest night. They've sung country music parodies and slipped in sarcastic remarks, prompting chuckles from their Nashville audience.

However, Paisley says this year's award show may be different — as the host grasps to find other ways to entertain fans and artists.

"I just don't find politics funny anymore," Paisley told Taste of Country, vowing he's "not gonna touch" politics during Wednesday's award show. "There was a time when it was. It's just not funny to me anymore."

"To me, I wanna do fun stuff. I don't wanna talk down, I don't wanna talk up — it's like, 'Let's have fun.' And let's talk about things that everybody can agree are funny," he added.

The audience will find out whether Paisley will be true to his word Wednesday night. Until then, here's a look back at some of the CMAs' most shocking political moments.

"Oh no... Hillary's back"

While joking the 2017 award show would be a "politics-free zone," Paisley named some parodies that meant he wouldn't be able to perform.

“Are you kidding me? That’s not fair. So we can’t even do, like ‘Well, way down yonder on the Scaramucci...' That doesn’t work?” Paisley asked Underwood.

“What about, like, ‘Well, she’s gone gone gone...gone gone gone... oh no, she’s wrote a memoir, Hillary’s back.’ Can’t do it?" he prodded.

To each suggestion, Underwood confirmed, "No."

“So that means no more ‘Hold me closer, Bernie Sanders’?” he continued to joke.

"No, can't do it," Underwood replied.

“No ‘Harper Valley DNC’?”

Not even ‘Stand By Your Manafort’?” Paisley added, before asking Underwood what they were going to do instead. Underwood suggested presenting their first award of the night.

"Before He Tweets"

During the 2017 award show, Paisley moved on to poke fun at President Trump's unusual Twitter habits. Before introducing the first award presenters, Paisley began to strum Underwood's hit single "Before He Cheats," surprising her with a twist.

“Right now, he’s probably in his PJs, watching cable news, reaching for his cell phone,” he sang as audience members chuckled. “Right now, he’s probably asking Siri, ‘How in the hell do you spell Pocahontas?’”

“It's fun to watch it that's for sure, 'till little 'Rocket Man' starts a nuclear war,” Paisley continued, as Underwood joined in, “Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets.”

Why Dems lost the Senate

The co-hosts didn't hold back while poking fun at Taylor Swift's dramatic jump from country to pop music with the release of her fifth studio album "1989" in October 2014.

During their opening monologue, the pair introduced a serious "epidemic" they claimed country was facing at the time.

"I don't think I'm out of line in saying that this condition has hit Nashville the hardest," Paisley teased, as the pair revealed they were referring to "Postpartum Taylor Swift Disorder (PPTSD)."

“I'll be the first to say it: President Obama does not care about Postpartum Taylor Swift Disorder,” Paisley said. Underwood then chimed in, “I'm pretty sure that's why the Democrats lost the Senate.”

"Obamacare by Morning"

In 2013, Paisley cried in pain on stage, prompting Underwood to ask if he had "great" Obamacare.

“I started signing up last Thursday and I’m almost done!” Underwood quipped. “Let’s go to the website and get you signed up!”

The hosts then brought out a laptop to sign up for the health care plan.

The audience roared with laughter and clapped along as Underwood and Paisley sang a parody of George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning."

“ObamaCare by morning... Why’s this taking so long? I’m going to end up with hemorrhoids... If I sit here ’til dawn," the pair sang.