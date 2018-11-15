CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert sings about getting her 'name changed back,' Twitter thinks song is about Blake Shelton

She doesn't want to be "a Mrs. on paper no more."

After Miranda Lambert sang about getting her "name changed back" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, fans immediately took to Twitter saying they believe the country star's song was about her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, whom she divorced in 2015.

"I was so wishing they would’ve put the camera on Blake Shelton during Miranda Lambert’s 'Got My Name Changed Back' #CMAs," one social media user wrote.

"@mirandalambert eat ur [heart] out @blakeshelton ... She Got her Name back now stand strong @mirandalambert," tweeted another person.

Wrote another individual: "Every song Miranda Lambert sings is def about Blake Shelton #CMAawards."

Meanwhile, other Twitter users thought Lambert's song meant she missed her husband of four years.

"@blakeshelton I just heard @mirandalambert singing about your divorce, I think she misses you...just sayin," one person said.

Others defended Shelton, 42, saying the song was "brutal."

@mirandalambert... brutal.. I got my name changed back...... that was so bad...@blakeshelton deserves a lil love cmon," one Twitter user wrote.

Lambert, 34, sang the single — "Got Her Name Changed Back" — with her Pistol Annies' bandmates Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe. The country singer also performed her duet "Drowns the Whiskey" with Jason Aldean earlier in the evening.

Back in October, the ladies released a sassy music video for the tune, which is about reclaiming singlehood. In the video, the three women are seen entering a courthouse where Lambert happily takes the witness stand as Presley and Monroe look on.

“It takes a judge to get married, takes a judge to get divorced / Well the last couple years, spent a lotta time in court / Got my name changed back,” Lambert sings. “Well I wanted somethin’ new, then I wanted what I had / I got my name changed back.”

She continues: “Well I’ve got me an ex that I adored / But he got along good with a couple road whores / Got my name changed back."

The ladies have previously said they won't reveal who the inspiration is, but Presley did explain that there are two divorces and two ex-husbands between them.

"It was a feel-good divorce song that was needed," Presley told The Associated Press at the time. "You're welcome."

"We can say whatever we want together a little more bravely than we ever would alone," Lambert added. "Our whole catalog has been about celebrating things that weren't so positive and putting them in a humorous light."

