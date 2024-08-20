'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone worries fans after eating potentially poisonous berry

"Clueless" star Alicia Silverstone has some fans worried about her health on social media.

The actress posted a video on social media of herself eating a mystery fruit or vegetable she came across while out for a walk in England, captioning the video "What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out."

"OK, I've discovered something that I can't figure out what it is and I need your help," she told her TikTok followers. "I just bit into it because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not. It's definitely not, because look at these leaves," she noted as she panned the camera over to the plant.

She then bit into another one before saying, "I don't think you're supposed to eat this," adding that the inside of it reminded her of a pepper. She ends the video by asking her followers to help identify the mystery plant.

Silverstone's followers on both Instagram and TikTok were quick to let the star know she was potentially sampling a very dangerous and poisonous berry.

"That's a Jeruselum Cherry, it's toxic!!! Assuming you're ok since it's nighttime in England right now but this video is from during the day," one TikTok follower wrote. Others weren't as sure the actress was OK, commenting "WOMAN! UPDATE US. ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!"

"Okay it is 7am in England, can you give us an update PLEASE. just a quick ‘hey I’m okay!’" another fan commented.

While some followers were concerned for the actress' health, others were questioning why anyone would eat an unknown fruit or vegetable from a plant they happened upon randomly while out on a walk.

"Eating random stuff from bushes when you don't know what it is, is a level of non anxiety that I can only aspire to," a TikTok user said. Another added, "More to the point- Why are you eating random things from someone’s garden?!"

According to the Queensland Poisons Information Centre, all parts of the Jerusalem Cherry are poisonous, "especially the unripe fruits." They describe early symptoms being "fever, sweating, vomiting, stomach pain, headache and increased heart rate," which can be "delayed for several hours" and can last for a few days.

The Northern New England Poison Center describes the plant as having "glossy blue-green leaves and fruits that look similar to cherry tomatoes."

Almost a full 24 hours have passed since the "Clueless" star posted the video, and despite the pleas for an update on her condition, Silverstone has yet to let fans know how she's feeling.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Silverstone for comment but has not heard back.