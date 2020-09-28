Alicia Silverstone reveals her son, 9, was ‘made fun of’ for long hairstyle

Alicia Silverstone took a moment on Sunday to praise her 9-year-old son Bear’s long hair after she said he was bullied for it.

The “Clueless” star posted a photo of her son with a messy bun hairstyle.

“I just LOVE his hair in this image, I had to grab a quick pic,” she gushed.

Silverstone, 43, then opened up about a time when kids made fun of Bear for his long tresses and how they moved forward from it.

“One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp. After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, ‘Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist,’” the “Bad Therapy” actress revealed.

The proud mom continued: “That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long.”

Silverstone also said that she and Bear’s father, her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, “aren’t going to stop” their son “from being him.”

“He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like,” she wrote. “We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement [sic]!”

The actress then listed “very handsome men” with long hair whose photos she included in her post.

“Plus there are so many very handsome men who have long hair Brad Pitt… Harry Styles…. Jason Momoa… even Jesus 😉... all long hair! Just sayin.. 😂❤️,” Silverstone said.

Similarly to the actress's son, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick faced criticism for letting their 5-year-old son Reign grow his hair long.

In August, Kardashian, 41, and Disick, 37, debuted their son's new buzzcut hairstyle.