‘Clueless’ star Alicia Silverstone says she didn’t ‘feel comfortable’ with fame: ‘It was very complicated’

Alicia Silverstone candidly spoke out about her rise to fame and admitted it was an uncomfortable experience.

The 46-year-old actress confessed that after the 1995 hit movie "Clueless" debuted she wasn’t prepared to skyrocket to stardom.

"When ‘Clueless’ came out, it really shifted. I had been the girl from ‘Crush,’ then I was the Aerosmith chick, and then, after that, I was Cher," she expressed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was very complicated, and I don’t think I knew how to manage it: I didn’t have the foundation, the good tools to deal with it, I wasn’t prepared for it in any way, shape, or form. I really had no idea what was happening, and it didn’t feel comfortable."

Silverstone recently reprized her iconic role as Cher Horowitz during Rakuten’s Super Bowl commercial. In the ad, she wore her character's signature yellow-and-black checked blazer and skirt ensemble.

In the new interview, the actress also discussed how Hollywood and the media scrutinized her stardom. In 1995, Silverstone signed a $10 million two-picture pact with Columbia-TriStar and made headlines for her salary alongside Hollywood’s male elite, including Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The L.A. Times wrote a story that seemed to suggest it was OK for her male counterparts to earn their massive paychecks amid Hollywood's salary inflation at the time, but that Silverstone's payday raised eyebrows.

After "Clueless," Silverstone went on to star in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" and pointed out the rubber costume was very difficult to put on and take off.

Silverstone had a few positive experiences working on the movie, noting that "George Clooney was so big brother-kind to me." But she admitted that after being a '90s icon, she "wasn’t happy" and shifted her career toward activism.

Silverstone married Christopher Jarecki in 2005, and they welcomed their only child Bear in 2011. The pair divorced in 2018.

These days the "Clueless" alum said she’s "doing life right," after experiencing highs and lows in her career.

"It isn't easy, being an activist, a mother and an actress all at the same time. But I'm doing my best," she said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I continue to do speaking engagements about health and our Earth, all of that is really meaningful to me. The most important thing to me is being fully present with my son. As for acting, I'll keep finding a way to dabble, to stay in there."

Silverstone’s recent project included starring in a horror film titled "Perpetrator," which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last week.