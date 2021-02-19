Cloris Leachman's cause of death revealed

Cloris Leachman died in January at the age of 94 and now her death certificate reveals that COVID-19 contributed to the legendary stage and screen actress' passing.

Leachman died of a stroke, a spokesperson for the San Diego County's Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to People magazine.

The spokesperson added that the coronavirus contributed to her death but was not the underlying cause.

ET Online, who first reported the news, revealed that Leachman was cremated on Feb. 7 and her remains are with her daughter, Dinah, in California.

In January, her rep told Fox News that she died in Encinitas, Calif. with her daughter by her side.

"There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face," said Leachman's longtime manager Juliet Green via Leachman's rep Monique Moss. "You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."

Green added that Leachman "loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously" and remembered her as a lifelong vegetarian" who "was a passionate advocate for animal rights."

The star was known as one of Hollywood's most prolific performers having won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and eight Primetime Emmy Awards.

She is best known for playing Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which ran from 1970-1977. According to IMDb, the star appeared in 35 episodes as Mary's cooky landlady.

The role eventually led to a spin-off called "Phyllis," which aired from 1975-1977.

Leachman is also noted for receiving more Emmy awards than any other actor, winning a Daytime Emmy in addition to her eight primetime awards, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Beyond television, the actress had a rich career in film as well, having won an Oscar for 1971's "The Last Picture Show," a movie that saw her play the wife of a high school coach in a small southern town.

Before making it big in Hollywood, Leachman had built an impressive resume in the world of theater, appearing in a number of Broadway productions, including "South Pacific" and "As You Like It."

She also competed on "Dancing with the Stars" at the remarkable age of 82.

In 1953, Leachman married filmmaker George Englund and divorced in 1979. Englund died in 2017. They shared five children: Bryan -- who died in 1986 -- Morgan, Adam, Dinah and George.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.