Celebrities react to Cloris Leachman's death: 'Always left us smiling'

Celebrities are paying tribute to Oscar and Emmy award-winning actress Cloris Leachman, who died Wednesday at the age of 94.

Actor George Takei paid tribute to the late actress on Twitter.

"Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94," actor George Takei tweeted. "Rest in peace, and save a laugh for us when we get there."

Musician Peter Frampton also chimed in to offer his condolences.

CLORIS LEACHMAN, LEGENDARY ACTRESS, DEAD AT 94

"Rest in peace Cloris Leachman you will always inhabit my sense of humour," he said. "Thank you."

Joy Behar shared a "Young Frankenstein" reference, paying homage to the 1974 classic in which Leachman starred in.

"God I loved her. RIP #CLORISLEACHMAN," John Stamos wrote alongside a clip of Leachman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"#RIP Cloris Leachman - an absolute comedic genius. She will be greatly missed. Prayers go out to her family and friends," Adina Porter tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Marg Helgenberger called the late star a "gifted & bold" actress.