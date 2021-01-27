Cloris Leachman: A look back at her biggest roles, from 'Young Frankenstein' to 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

Cloris Leachman, known for her decades-long career in film, television and beyond, has died at the age of 94.

She died on Wednesday of natural causes, her rep told Fox News.

Leachman was a history-making actress, having racked up more Emmy award wins than any other performer in the business with eight awards for primetime programming and an additional Daytime Emmy for appearing in "ABC Afterschool Specials."

However, her career was stuffed to the gills outside of television as well, having appeared in a number of high-profile movies and even earning an Oscar in 1972 for her supporting role in "The Last Picture Show."

CLORIS LEACHMAN, LEGENDARY ACTRESS, DEAD AT 94

Here’s a look at Leachman’s most famous roles:

The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977)

Leachman first achieved widespread success and fame when she appeared on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as the self-centered landlady to Moore's Mary Richards. She often traded jabs with other ladies of the neighborhood.

The star appeared in 35 episodes of the iconic sitcom, skipping out only on the show's sixth season, though her role became greatly reduced by the third.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO CLORIS LEACHMAN'S DEATH: 'ALWAYS LEFT US SMILING'

Leachman's first Emmy nomination came in 1972 for her work on the show, and she'd go on to win two Emmys and be nominated for another for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" alone.

She would later star in a spin-off of the show called "Phyllis."

The Last Picture Show (1971)

Not long after showing the world just how funny she could be, Leachman appeared in "The Last Picture Show," based on the 1966 Larry McMurtry novel of the same name.

In the flick, the actress plays Ruth Popper, the depressed wife of a high school football coach, who strikes up an affair with one of her husband's students. She's eventually dumped by the athlete in favor of someone closer to his own age.

CLORIS LEACHMAN TALKS PHYLLIS DILLER'S 'AFTER-SEX' ROOM AND WANTING TO SEE OLDER ACTORS IN HOLLYWOOD

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich, "The Last Picture Show" received rave reviews and earned an Oscar for not only Leachman, but also for Ben Johnson.

Ellen Burstyn, Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd and Eileen Brennan also starred.

A Brand New Life (1973)

A year after winning an Oscar, Leachman nabbed her first Emmy for her performances in the made-for-television movie "A Brand New Life."

The drama followed Leachman and Oscar-winner Martin Balsam as a middle-aged couple preparing to have their first child after 18 years of marriage.

CLORIS LEACHMAN SENT PACKING ON 'DANCING WITH THE STARS'

Oscar-nominee Sam O'Steen directed the flick, which also featured appearances from Marge Redmond, Mildred Dunnock and Gene Nelson.

The music composition for "A Brand New Life" also earned an Emmy nomination.

Young Frankenstein (1975)

One of Leachman's frequent collaborators was Mel Brooks, who directed and co-wrote "Young Frankenstein."

The comedy featured the star as Frau Blucher, the housekeeper for the infamous Victor Frankenstein, whose estate is willed to his grandson, Frederick, upon his passing. Blucher -- whose very name frightens horses -- later reveals that she had a romantic relationship with Victor before his death.

EXCLUSIVE: CLORIS LEACHMAN STRUGGLES TO OPEN CONDOM IN NEW PSA, CALLS FOR ANIMAL BIRTH CONTROL

The iconic Gene Wilder starred in the movie with Madeline Kahn, Peter Boyle and Teri Garr.

Phyllis (1975-1977)

Only a few years after the character's debut on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Leachman's Phyllis Lindstrom became the subject of a spin-off.

"Phyllis" saw the character move to San Francisco with her daughter after the death of her husband to live with his parents. Phyllis had to -- comedically, of course -- rediscover herself and the American workforce after years of living as the wife of a wealthy man.

WHAT YOU DON'T KNOW ABOUT 'THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW'

The show lasted only two seasons but saw Leachman earn a Golden Globe for her performance, as well as yet another Emmy nomination.

She also played the character in a 1974 episode of "Rhonda," another "Mary Tyler Moore Show" spin-off starring Valerie Harper.

The Facts of Life (1986-1988)

"The Facts of Life" was another popular spin-off following Charlotte Rae's Edna Garrett, who originally appeared in "Diff'rent Strokes."

In the show's eighth season, Rae began her exit from the series and Leachman was brought in to play her sister, Beverly Ann, who would continue to run her sister's shop. She even appeared alongside guest star George Clooney a number of times.

CLORIS LEACHMAN AND PATRICIA CLARKSON AMONG CREATIVE ARTS EMMY WINNERS

The show concluded after its ninth season and Leachman's second.

Spanglish (2004)

"Spanglish" saw the actress play Evelyn, the alcoholic mother-in-law to Adam Sandler's John Clasky, the patriarch of a family who hires a new nanny named Flor.

Once she sobers up, Evelyn confronts her daughter, Deborah, about her extramarital affair before later discussing their own missteps as mothers.

The film received mixed reviews upon its debut and tanked at the box office, but it earned Leachman a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild Award -- one of only two in her entire career.

Raising Hope (2010-2014)

Decades after making it big in television, Leachman proved she could still churn out high-quality performances.

For four seasons, the actress appeared as "Maw Maw" Thompson, great-grandmother to Jimmy, who becomes a single father after his baby's mother, with whom he had a one night stand, is sentenced to death.

The role, which included her character's decline into dementia, earned Leachman an Emmy nomination in 2011 for best guest actress in a comedy before she was made a series regular.