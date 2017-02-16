Clint Eastwood's Most Memorable Moments
Clint Eastwood. He’s a living legend and a fearless filmmaker. At 82, Eastwood continues to act, produce and direct, and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down. READ: Clint Eastwood Is More Admired Than All These Presidents But it’s not just movies that interest this Hollywood icon. Tonight, Eastwood’s name lights up the marquee for a different reason altogether, as he’s scheduled to speak as the “mystery guest” on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Tampa. As Eastwood prepares to take the spotlight on live television, we thought we'd take a look back at the star’s most memorable moments. Check out the photos below. And watch the video above to see what his son Scott has to say about him.
'Rawhide'Eastwood is shown as Rowdy Yates in the television series "Rawhide" in Hollywood, California, on July 30, 1965.
'Rawhide'Eastwood is shown as Rowdy Yates in the television series "Rawhide" in Hollywood, California, on July 30, 1965.
'Two Mules for Sister Sara'The actor cradles an armadillo in his arms during the filming of "Two Mules For Sister Sara" on location in Mexico, October 27, 1969.
Celebrating Another Win with Wife DinaEastwood kisses his wife, Dina Ruiz Eastwood, after winning the Oscar for Best Picture at the 77th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. Eastwood won for the film "Million Dollar Baby," for which he also won the Oscar for Best Director.
AFI Fest 2011Eastwood, premiering his film "J. Edgar," peeks through film posters as he arrives at the opening night gala for AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood on November 3, 2011.
Space Shuttle SightingEastwood and Dryden Flight Research Center director Ike Gillam pose near the Space Shuttle Columbia in this NASA handout image dated April 14, 1981. Columbia had recently completed its first orbital flight.
'Sudden Impact'Eastwood, as detective Harry Callahan, gets ready to throw away a Molotov cocktail that was planted in the back seat of his car during the filming of "Sudden Impact" on June 9, 1983. The action movie, which is the third sequel to "Dirty Harry," was directed by Eastwood.
Mayoral Candidate EastwoodEastwood leans against a fence on the last day of his campaign for mayor of Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, in 1986. The 55-year-old actor, best known for his tough, no-nonsense film roles, was elected mayor on April 8.
Double Oscar WinEastwood holds up the two Oscars that he won for the film "Unforgiven" at the 65th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10, 1993. Eastwood won for Best Director and Best Picture.
Golden Globe WinEastwood and actress Susan Sarandon compare trophies at the In Style magazine and Warner Bros. party after the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 25, 2004, in Beverly Hills, California. Eastwood won the Golden Globe for Best Director for his work on "Mystic River," and Sarandon's partner Tim Robbins won Best Supporting Actor for the same film.
Red Carpet ArrivalHilary Swank looks on as Eastwood is interviewed on the red carpet at the 77th Annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles on February 27, 2005.
California Hall of Fame InducteeEastwood is inducted by California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger into the California Hall of Fame in Sacramento, California on December 6, 2006.
Cannes ScreeningAngelina Jolie arrives with Eastwood before the 2008 screening of "The Exchange" in Cannes.
