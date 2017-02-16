Clint Eastwood's Most Memorable Moments

Clint Eastwood. He’s a living legend and a fearless filmmaker. At 82, Eastwood continues to act, produce and direct, and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down. READ: Clint Eastwood Is More Admired Than All These Presidents But it’s not just movies that interest this Hollywood icon. Tonight, Eastwood’s name lights up the marquee for a different reason altogether, as he’s scheduled to speak as the “mystery guest” on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Tampa. As Eastwood prepares to take the spotlight on live television, we thought we'd take a look back at the star’s most memorable moments. Check out the photos below. And watch the video above to see what his son Scott has to say about him.