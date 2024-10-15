Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Clint Eastwood's daughter arrested for domestic violence

Francesca Eastwood, 31, Clint Eastwood's second-youngest child, was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca shares why it can be ‘sometimes bittersweet’ to see her ‘very strict’ dad as a grandparent Video

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca shares why it can be ‘sometimes bittersweet’ to see her ‘very strict’ dad as a grandparent

Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher's daughter Francesca explained that it is "sometimes bittersweet" to see her parents as doting grandparents to her son after they were "very strict" when she was growing up.

Francesca Eastwood, the second-youngest daughter of actor Clint Eastwood, was arrested Saturday for domestic violence, according to records obtained by Fox News Digital.

"On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at approximately 10:42 p.m., the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the ‘Safety Zone’ at 464 North Rexford Drive (BHPD HQ) for a radio call of a possible domestic violence incident," Lieutenant Andrew Myers told Fox News Digital.

"Officers conducted an investigation, and based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony, PC 273.5 – domestic violence, and was booked at BHPD Jail."

Clint Eastwood and his daughter Francesca

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills. (Getty Images)

The 31-year-old actress was booked into the system at 2:06 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, by officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Eastwood was arrested for "assault-domestic violence/inflicting corporal injury (spouse or cohabitant abuse.)" She appeared to be out of jail as of Tuesday after sharing new posts on Instagram.

Representatives for Clint and Francesca Eastwood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Clint Eastwood with two of his daughters

Francesca Eastwood (L) was arrested for domestic violence. (Getty Images)

Francesca is the only child of Clint, 94, and Frances Fisher, 72, who met in 1989 and went public with their romance in 1990. The two went on to co-star in the 1992 Western "Unforgiven," which Clint also directed. The movie won four Academy Awards, including best picture and best director for Clint. The former couple split in 1995.

Francesca was previously married to Jonah Hill's late brother, Jordan Feldstein, for one week in 2013, before the union was annulled. 

The former reality star has a son, Titan Wraith Eastwood, with personal trainer Alexander Wraith. She told Fox News Digital earlier this year that Clint's an "amazing" grandfather to her son.

clint eastwood with francesca eastwood in 2018/clint with young francesca

Francesca said her dad was "very strict" growing up. (Getty)

"You know, my dad was very strict and my mom — both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid," she said. "And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong.

"But it's lovely. And they have their own relationship that I'm obviously involved in. They're fantastic, and they're so present."

She added, "It's a connection unlike anything else. And it's definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships." 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

