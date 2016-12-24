Clash Of Egos? Maria Menounos Possibly Booted From 'Extra' Over Clash With Mario Lopez

On camera, they seem like two chummy pals who relish each other’s company.

Off camera, according to the New York Post’s Page Six, Mario Lopez and Maria Menounos can’t stand each other.

The two “Extra” hosts, who cover celebrity news for the evening show, “barely even speak to each other,” according to the Post. And now, Menounos’ contract apparently isn’t being renewed because the two hosts don’t get along, sources told the newspaper.

Menounos, who has been with the show since 2011, famously hosted the show in a bikini after losing a bet to Lopez – he correctly predicted the New York Giants would beat the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII.

“Maria has become a big diva. Do we really need to see her in a bikini yet again?” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

But US Weekly is reporting Menounos is leaving on her own terms because she is mulling other offers.

“Maria was 100 percent not fired," the source told the magazine. "The truth is, she decided months ago on her own to explore other options, as she knew her contract was coming up for renewal. She made this decision."

Menounos also stars in “Chasing Maria Menounos,” an Oxygen TV show that follows her and her Greek family around.

A rep for “Extra” would not comment, according to the Post.

