Chuck Norris learned of secret daughter nearly 30 years after brief affair

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For nearly three decades, Chuck Norris had no idea he had fathered a child from a brief affair.

The iconic martial artist and actor died March 19 at age 86 in Hawaii.

In 1991, Norris discovered he had a daughter he didn’t know about when he received a letter from her. He wrote about the life-changing discovery in his 2004 memoir, "Against All Odds."

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"I was going through my mail at home, and I see this letter, and I opened it up," he recounted in a 2004 interview with "Entertainment Tonight," as reported by People magazine.

"It’s from Dina," the star shared. "And she says, ‘I’m your daughter from a past experience.’ And she said, ‘I found out you were my father when I was 16, but my mother said you were married, and we shouldn’t interfere with your family.’"

Dina told her famous father that if she didn’t hear back from him, she would never bother him again.

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In the book, Norris describes his thoughts flashing back to August 1962, a week before he was to be discharged from the Air Force. He was stationed at a base in Riverside, California.

During this time, he had a sexual encounter with a woman he met at a nightclub while out dancing with his brother, Wieland Norris. At the time, Norris’ first wife, Dianne Holechek, was in Los Angeles getting their apartment ready for them to live in.

"I knew that from an ethical, Christian perspective, what I was doing was wrong," Norris wrote, noting that he "felt guilty about being unfaithful to my wife."

Looking at the letter, Norris called his mother, asking if he could talk with the woman claiming to be his daughter. The matriarch agreed to see her face-to-face instead.

While Norris was initially hesitant to meet Dina, his mother called him, urging him to come over immediately. Dina was there. Seeing her stopped him in his tracks.

"I walked into the living room and nearly had my breath knocked out of me," Norris wrote in his book. "There, standing before me, was a beautiful young lady. I was stunned, but the moment I saw her, I knew. I didn’t need DNA or blood tests; there was no doubt in my mind that she was my daughter."

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"I went to her, wrapped my arms around her, and we both started crying," wrote Norris. "At that moment, it was as if I had known her all of my life."

Norris shared a similar sentiment with "Entertainment Tonight."

"I look at her, and it’s so amazing because I’m looking at her, and she’s staring at me and we just sort of gravitate toward each other," he said at the time.

Dina later told Norris that her mother became pregnant from her only encounter with him. The matriarch married soon after Dina was born. Dina believed that man was her father until she was 16 and overheard her mother on the phone talking about Norris. That’s when her mother confirmed that Norris was her biological father. He was married with children, and she felt they shouldn’t disrupt his family’s life.

Ten years later, Dina read in newspapers that Norris was divorced. That’s when Dina, with the approval of her husband, decided to write to Norris. Dina and Norris quickly forged a close relationship.

In 1993, Norris took on the role of a crime-fighting lawman in TV’s "Walker, Texas Ranger." Filming took place in Dallas, where Dina, her husband and their three children had previously relocated.

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"When I learned that Dina and her family were also in Dallas, I was convinced that this was God’s plan for bringing us together," Norris wrote.

He also noted that since meeting Dina and her family, they had become "a blessed part of my life." He went on to apologize to Dina’s mother "for my deceit."

"Certainly, I know now that God does not condone premarital or extramarital sexual relationships," Norris wrote. "But I’ve also discovered that there is no such thing as an ‘illegitimate child.’ Every baby is ‘legitimate’ in God’s eyes; every child is precious in His sight."

Dina has largely stayed out of the public eye, Men’s Journal reported.

Norris' Christian values led to him founding the martial arts program Kickstart Kids, a Texas-based nonprofit operating primarily within Texas public schools.

It first launched in 1992 in four schools and now operates in 58 schools across the state. Since launching more than 30 years ago, more than 120,000 students have participated in the program.

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Norris’ family announced on social media that he had died after suffering a medical emergency in Hawaii.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.