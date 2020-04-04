Christopher Cross tests positive for coronavirus, calls it 'the worst illness I've ever had'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Christopher Cross is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, the singer-songwriter has revealed.

The 68-year-old award-winning singer took to his official Facebook page on Friday to announce he was among the escalating number of Americans infected with COVID-19.

The Texas native also alluded to struggling with symptoms of the virus.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

"I'm not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is. Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I've ever had," Cross wrote Friday morning.

Cross had a message for the naysayers around the world who may not have a grasp on the stark reality of the novel coronavirus.

ALL THE CELEBRITIES STARTING ENTERTAINMENT PROJECTS DURING CORONAVIRUS

"For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a 'hoax' or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world."

He then called on his fans to do three things: stay home and self-quarantine, wash your hands "as many times a day as you can," and lastly, to "follow the SCIENCE."

He also pleaded for his readers to be kind to one another.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cross is best known for his hits "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" and "Sailing," which were both released in the early 1980s.

And prior to Billie Eilish's record-setting success at this year's Grammy Awards, Cross was the last person to sweep music's biggest night with the "Big Four" awards of best record, album, song of the year and artist in 1981.