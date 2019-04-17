Christina Milian shows off muscular abs in tiny snakeskin thong bikini

Christina Milian puts in the hard work at the gym and her results are proof those long hours pay off.

The singer showed off her incredibly toned body in a teeny-tiny snakeskin-print thong bikini while posing on her balcony in Illinois, Chicago on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old singer also went makeup free, showing off her flawless face.

In an interview with Essence magazine, the mother-of-one said she works very hard at keeping in shape and is constantly putting in the effort. “I love outdoor workouts. In LA I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going,” Milian revealed. “I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training.”

“If I’m not in the right shape, I’m tired. I don’t have the energy to do the things I like to do, which gets a little bit depressing,” she told the magazine, adding, “working out is great therapy too.”

Milian is also careful about what she puts into her mouth. "I try to drink close to a gallon of water a day,” she told People. “Hydration is how I keep my skin clear and my body energized throughout the day.”

Another thing keeping Milian fulfilled is her relationship with her long-term French boyfriend Matt Pokora. They've been dating since May 2017 and madly in love, according to the star.

She told "The Real" in August, "We got along so well from the very beginning."