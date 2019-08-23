Christina Hendricks' hand featured on 'American Beauty' poster, actress says

Whoever had Christina Hendricks in the "American Beauty" poster body part office pool wins.

Apparently answering the question nobody was asking, the "Mad Men" star revealed that her hand was placed atop another model's tummy on the iconic ad.

"I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model," Hendricks wrote on her official Instagram page. "This is my hand and another model's stomach."

Hendricks, 44, would have been 24 during the debut of the Oscar-winning movie about a sexually frustrated suburban father, played by Kevin Spacey, who is fixated on his daughter's best friend, played by Mena Suvari.

"American Beauty" won Oscars for Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Film.

"Proud to be a part of this film in ANY WAY!!!" Hendricks concluded.

The model whose belly button was featured on the poster has yet to come forward.