Christina Hendricks' hand featured on 'American Beauty' poster, actress says

By Chris Kensler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for August 23 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Whoever had Christina Hendricks in the "American Beauty" poster body part office pool wins.

Apparently answering the question nobody was asking, the "Mad Men" star revealed that her hand was placed atop another model's tummy on the iconic ad.

"I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model," Hendricks wrote on her official Instagram page. "This is my hand and another model's stomach."

CHRISTINA SAYS SHE WAS DENIED ROLES BECAUSE OF HER BODY

Hendricks, 44, would have been 24 during the debut of the Oscar-winning movie about a sexually frustrated suburban father, played by Kevin Spacey, who is fixated on his daughter's best friend, played by Mena Suvari.

Christina Hendricks attends the "Crooked House" New York Premiere at Metrograph on December 13, 2017 in New York City. (Getty Images)

"American Beauty" won Oscars for Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Film.

CHRISTINA'S CLOTHES CATCH FIRE AT PARTY

"Proud to be a part of this film in ANY WAY!!!" Hendricks concluded.

Actor Geoffrey Arend and Christina Hendricks got married in 2009. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

The model whose belly button was featured on the poster has yet to come forward.