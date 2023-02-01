Expand / Collapse search
Christina Hall reveals ‘brutal’ ‘parasite cleanse’ treatment due to ongoing health issues

HGTV star married Josh Hall in a private ceremony last year

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
After receiving a frightening health diagnosis more than a month ago, "Flip or Flop" star Christina Hall is giving fans an update. 

In December 2022, Hall revealed she received a scan that identified mercury and lead poisoning in her system.

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram Story Monday and confessed she went through a "brutal" parasite and heavy metal cleanse in hopes of treating her condition.

"I’ve been on a mission to get to the bottom of what’s going on. I did an expensive and super extensive panel, and I got all my results back," Hall explained in her video.

The reality star previously admitted that her poor health condition is likely from "gross houses" she’s been in from "bad flips."

"It tests for like 100 different types of molds, metals and bacterias, and my highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria, which is like SIBO [small intestine bacteria overgrowth] and also parasites. So those are my biggest conditions," she detailed.

Christina Hall shares two children with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and one son with second ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall shares two children with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and one son with second ex-husband Ant Anstead. (Aaron Rapoport/Allen Berezovsky)

The HGTV star continued to open up about her treatments to fight off the bacteria and displayed her detox medication on her Instagram Story.

"I heard it gets worse before it gets better. It’s pretty brutal, but I’m hoping at the end I feel good… I can definitely feel it working."

Christina Hall and Josh Hall were married in April 2022.

Christina Hall and Josh Hall were married in April 2022. (Christina Hall Instagram)

Hall has shared several personal health concerns with her fans, as she theorized it also may be due to her breast implants.

"I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related," Hall wrote in her Instagram post in December.

The "Christina on the Coast" star shared a "Self-Care Saturday" post, where she is seen laying on her couch using LED light therapy. Hall wrote she and her husband Josh were "tag teaming" in taking care of their three sick children, saying the light therapy was "a much needed energy restore."

Christina Hall,  her children, Brayden, Taylor and Hudson, and her husband Josh Hall attend Monster Energy Supercross Celebrity Night at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on January 28, 2023.

Christina Hall,  her children, Brayden, Taylor and Hudson, and her husband Josh Hall attend Monster Energy Supercross Celebrity Night at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on January 28, 2023. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

Hall shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She shares son Hudson with her second ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

