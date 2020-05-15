Christina Anstead's stepkids are 'trapped in the UK' amid coronavirus pandemic, husband says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Christina Anstead's stepchildren are stuck in Europe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leaving their return to the United States up in the air for the foreseeable future.

The HGTV star's husband, Ant Anstead, revealed he's been missing his two children from his first marriage -- daughter, Amelie, 16, and son, Archie, 12 --as they remain in their native England with their mom Louise.

"The daily FaceTime with these two legends!! Flights to California cancelled and Still trapped in the U.K.," Ant captioned a photo of his kids on Instagram. "Does anyone have a jet that can fly 5500 miles???"

CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA SHARES PHOTOS OF THE DRESS FROM HER WEDDING TO ANT ANSTEAD

The "Wheelers Dealers" star said he's grateful Amelie and Anstead are safe but wishes to reunite with them in America "the moment they open the airports."

Christina, who shares daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, commented on her husband's photo with three broken heart emojis.

Christina and Ant tied the knot in December 2018 with their four children present. The couple added a fifth child to the mix, a son named Hudson, last September. Hudson is Christina and Ant's first child together.

Christina and Ant live in Los Angeles full-time, but Ant's kids regularly visit their home in California for weeks at a time throughout the year.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA ANSTEAD ATE HER PLACENTA AFTER GIVING BIRTH TO SON

Last October, Ant spoke to Fox News about their blended family.

"It's actually quite commonplace. And I think that we're incredibly lucky because all of our children and all the adults have actually fallen into the right sort of mindset to make it work," Ant told us.

Christina's second husband added that the "key" to bringing their five children together is to "put the children first."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And if you ever come up with a decision that doesn't put the children first, it's the wrong decision," he said. "So I think it's really important that the parents – the four of us, we all make the children our priority. And then the children just need the space to be creative in the space to feel loved and the space to be educated, because at the end of the day, they're just being sponges."