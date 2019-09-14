HGTV star Christina Anstead ate her placenta after giving birth to son

Christina Anstead is letting fans join her on her postpartum journey.

The HGTV star, who gave birth to son Hudson last week, revealed on social media that she's been consuming her placenta in pill form.

“First time I’ve tried it — and I think these placenta encapsulation [pills] are working," the 36-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story.

The Story also featured her newborn son, Andstead's first child with husband Ant Anstead. Both have two children from previous marriages.

The couple announced Hudson's birth on Sept. 6.

"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” the "Flip or Flop" star wrote.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” added the 40-year-old "Wheeler Dealers" host added.

Antstead's two kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, met their younger brother the day after the proud parents welcomed him.

“Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited,” she captioned the photo of them smiling down at the baby.

On Saturday, Hudson went on his first outing when Christina took the newborn to Taylor's soccer game.

"Our first outing was a success. Hudson slept, Tay scored!" she wrote.