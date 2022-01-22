Christina Aguilera supports Britney Spears months after snubbing her in interview

Christina Aguilera spoke out in support of Britney Spears this week, just two months after refusing to discuss the singer's conservatorship in a red carpet interview.

Aguilera, 41, was promoting her new Spanish EP "La Fuerza" on Friday when she was asked about Spears and whether she'd be interested in speaking with her in the future if she had the opportunity.

"I would love to," Aguilera told told media personality Enrique Santos. "I would always be open to that."

The singer added that she is "so happy" for Spears, 40, following the November dismissal of her conservatorship. She also admitted why she's been hesitant to speak about the pop icon in the past.

"It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of [turn] about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for," she added.

"But I'm so happy. As I've said before actually and stated, I couldn't be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit."

Aguilera's interview comes just two months after the "Dirrty" singer dodged a question about Spears during an interview on the Latin Grammy Awards red carpet.

At the time, when a reporter asked Aguilera if she's made any contact with Spears, Aguilera appeared to look back at a handler next to her, who quickly chimes in, "We're not doing that tonight, I'm sorry, thank you though, bye."

Aguilera then replied, "I can't but I'm happy for her."

Spears reacted to the moment on her Story and seemed caught off guard by Aguilera's apparent silence on the matter.

"I love and adore everyone who supported me…but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!!" Spears wrote.

"13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you…yes I do matter !!!!!!" Spears' text on her Instagram Story continued.