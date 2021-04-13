Christina Aguilera says she ‘hated being super skinny’: ‘I have a hard time looking at the early pictures’

It’s no secret – Christina Aguilera loves her curves.

The 40-year-old, who is the May 2021 cover star of Health magazine, told the outlet how she initially felt "so insecure" about her body until she "started filling out a little bit."

"I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves," the singer explained. "Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves."

"I appreciated having a booty," Aguilera continued. "I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men! I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure."

Aguilera shared that growing older has made her look at her body differently – and appreciate it more.

"I would never want to relive my 20s – you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence," said Aguilera. "As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it."

The Grammy winner has also developed a new mindset when it comes to beauty.

"Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about," she said. "As much as I also love being a glam girl and playing dress-up for the camera, when it all comes off, that’s what’s ultimately most rewarding – being able to feel really good about who’s staring back at you in the mirror, because you’re owning all of it."

Today, Aguilera is a proud "mama bear" to son Max, 13, and daughter Summer, 6. She’s determined to stop worrying about what others think about her.

"No matter what I’ve been through – successes, childhood trauma, hardships – I still have a fighting spirit," she said. "I never want to stop learning and growing to be the best person I can be."