Christie Brinkley’s daughter reveals supermodel mom's advice that changed her life

Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, opened up about the advice from her mother that has shaped her modeling career.

Sailor, who began modeling as a teenager, often accompanied her mother to shoots and was featured in Teen Vogue. The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant told Fox News Digital what it was like following in her mother's footsteps.

"I think the biggest piece of advice that she gave me is to, first of all, be as kind as humanly possible to everyone around me that I'm working with," Sailor said. "And that's something I really try and stay strong on, even if I'm in a bad mood or anything like that."

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY LOOKS BACK AT 2017 SI SWIMSUIT SHOOT WITH DAUGHTERS: ‘EVERYBODY GETS A LITTLE INSECURE’

Sailor, who is currently working with Silk Nextmilk, continued, "That's sort of the biggest piece of advice that I think makes the best mark on anything that I'm doing and on the world that I live in and on the career that I have, [it] is just being sure that I maintain a reputation where people feel safe and comfortable and loved and happy around me and appreciated."

Christie rose to prominence as a model in the 1970s. She posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and landed three consecutive cover shoots in 1979, 1980 and 1981. Sailor told Fox News Digital that despite the "pressure" she felt when she was younger, her mother has been an inspiration to her.

"I think I definitely felt the pressure when I was younger and there [were] a lot of expectations. But I think now it's a really beautiful thing to be able to reflect upon my mom's career, and she's really inspirational to me," Sailor said. "She's turned nothing into everything at all times."

"She's really a lemons-to-lemonade kind of person, so it inspires me to make the most out of my life and make the most out of my connections, my career, and try and do good in this world just as she has."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2017, Christie returned to the cover of Sports Illustrated – this time with her two daughters, Sailor and Alexa.

"I love working with my family. I try and make everyone that I work with my family as much as possible, but we had such a great time on that particular shoot for Sports Illustrated," Sailor said. "We shot it in Turks and Caicos where I had basically grown up, and it was really, really special. It just makes something that can be a little scary – like posing in a bikini for Sports Illustrated – it made it a lot easier and felt a lot safer."

"We always have something up our sleeve. I love working with my mom."

For the Silk Nextmilk campaign, Sailor posed with a plant-based ‘stache, similar to her mother’s "Got Milk?" campaign from 2008. The model revealed that she was raised plant-based by Christie.

"I've been plant-based pretty much my entire life. It's only been very recently that I've incorporated some responsibly sourced animal products into my diet. So, I've always felt my best on a plant-based diet," she told Fox News Digital. "My mom raised me in a household where everything pretty much was plant-based and Silk has always been in my fridge growing up. So, it's really a stunning partnership, and I'm really happy."

Sailor's healthy childhood also translated into her adult life. The model credits her plant-based diet, movement and balance as some of the key ingredients to staying healthy.

"Health is really multi-faceted, and I think that there's a lot that goes into feeling your best," Sailor said. "I try and have the most balance that I possibly can. So, I love eating out with friends, but I know that I feel great when I'm cooking my own food, putting in the effort, knowing the ingredients and making my favorite recipes with Silk Nextmilk."

"Keeping things plant-based for me also makes me feel my best, seeing friends and moving as much as possible throughout the day," she added. "There's so many facets to feeling my best, but those are some of the top."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP