Christie Brinkley, 68, shows off ‘sexy’ bikini body in red hot swimsuit for Valentine's Day

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is heating things up with a sizzling bikini snap.

The 68-year-old took to Instagram Tuesday to share the love on Valentine’s Day, and it included flaunting her fit physique at the beach.

"Hope everyone is feeling the LOVE!!" Brinkley said on her social media post with a red heart emoji.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 68, DISPLAYS HER YOUTHFUL LEGS IN TURKS AND CAICOS: 'MAY 2023 BE FULL OF HAPPY DAYS’

The former Sports Illustrated model showed off her toned body in a two-piece red bikini with a red and white cover-up. Brinkley topped off her look with a straw cowboy hat. In one photo she’s seen smiling, posing with her hands in a heart shape.

She also included a video in her post, showing "Happy Valentine’s Day!" with a heart spelled out in the sand.

Her mini-me daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, commented on her mother’s post, calling her "Sexy."

‘NATIONAL LAMPOON’S VACATION’ ACTRESS CHRISTIE BRINKLEY REVEALS IF SHE’D BE WILLING TO DO ANOTHER FILM

While her son, 27-year-old Jack Brinkley Cook, added "I love you so much!" Brinkley responded writing, "I love you more my Sonshine!!"

Other fans of Brinkley pointed out that she was a "Sexy mama."

In her latest posts, Brinkley appeared to be at her seaside villa in Turks & Caicos named Lucky House.

As she soaked up the sun, she shared some health tips on staying hydrated with her over 800,000 followers.

"7 Benefits of Coconut Water… Good source of several nutrients… May have antioxidant properties…" Brinkley said in part.

The blonde bombshell recently celebrated her 69th birthday with her close family and friends.

Brinkley shares two kids with her ex-husband Peter Cook. The pair were married from 1996 until 2008. The couple split after Brinkley learned of Cook's alleged affair with his 19-year-old assistant.

Brinkley won custody of the children in the divorce settlement, while Cook took home $2.1 million.

She additionally has a 37-year-old daughter named Alexa Ray Joel with singer-songwriter Billy Joel.