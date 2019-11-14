Christie Brinkley's ex Peter Cook, 60, lied about his much younger fiancee's age: report

Creepy Peter Cook has allegedly been lying about his new fiancée’s age — sources say she’s actually just 20, younger than his 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

Christie Brinkley's ex, Cook, 60, got engaged to blond psychology student Alba Jancou in Greece in September, and the couple released a series of glam photos late last month to broadcast their happy news.

A few weeks ago, Cook swore to Page Six through his rep that the bride-to-be was 21, despite our doubts. He even went as far as to claim a social media post of her 18th birthday celebrations at her elite British high school, posted on Twitter in 2017, carried the wrong date. The post has since been deleted.

Now sources have confirmed to Page Six that Cook’s paramour is in fact 20 and she doesn’t actually turn 21 until next March.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY’S EX PETER COOK, 60, ENGAGED TO ALBA JANCOU, 21

The sources speculated the crafty cad cooked up Jancou’s age perhaps because his wife-to-be is younger than his 21-year-old daughter with Brinkley, Sailor, who we’re told isn’t exactly overjoyed about daddy’s destination wedding next year.

Plus, prevaricating Peter met Jancou two years ago, when she was recently out of high school. He insists their romance didn’t start until a year later, when she was “19 and a half.”

Page Six exclusively revealed how Cook popped the question to the attractive college co-ed in September in Santorini, Greece, with a 6-carat diamond ring. Despite the 41-year age gap, Cook insists Jancou is his “soulmate”.

He said, “We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found in each other our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!”

Jancou has her own wealth, we’re told. Her parents are prominent New York and international art gallerists: mom Tanya Bonakdar, 53, and father Marc Jancou, 51, according to public records.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY'S EX PETER COOK, 60, GUSHES OVER FIANCEE, 21, SHOWS OFF MASSIVE ENGAGEMENT RING

Another source told Page Six that Cook’s engagement announcement was peculiar given that it came on the heels of his daughter Sailor’s elimination from ABC hit “Dancing With The Stars” on October 21.

The source said, “Sailor had no idea Peter was going to announce his engagement with such celebrity fanfare. It took her by surprise. She was really upset.”

Cook made his news public just a week later, on Oct. 28, but — according to another insider — he waited over a month to announce their engagement until Sailor left “DWTS” to be sensitive to his daughter.

Hamptons architect Cook certainly seems to have a type. He and Brinkley, 65, split in 2006 when he was caught having an affair with his 18-year-old office clerk, Diana Bianchi. His second ex, Suzanne Shaw, now in her 40s, accused him of having a “secret pathological predilection” for young women. He and Shaw divorced in 2014 after two years of marriage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Cook, Brinkley and Sailor declined requests to comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.