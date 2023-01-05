Christie Brinkley, 68, displays her youthful legs in Turks and Caicos: 'May 2023 be full of happy days’

Christie Brinkley has earned her sea legs.

The veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Wednesday and uploaded a photo of herself posing on a boat in Turks and Caicos. The star is seen beaming as she soaks up the sun while proudly displaying her long, lean stems. The cover girl sported a bright pink swimsuit, a paisley-printed cover-up and a colorful straw hat to shield her skin from fierce sun rays.

"Happy New Year from Turks & Caicos!" the mother of three captioned the series of sizzling snaps. "May 2023 be full of happy days from sunrise to sunset!"

Brinkley also encouraged her 816K followers to tune in to QVC for her upcoming appearance to plug Bellissima, her brand of prosecco made with organic grapes.

The blonde bombshell is known for escaping the wintry months by heading to her beachfront residence in the Caribbean. She also owns a home in the Hamptons, New York.

Brinkley appeared in SI Swimsuit eight times between 1975 and 2004. She earned three consecutive covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981. Then in 2017, she appeared in the magazine at age 63 alongside her daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel. The women posed on the beaches of Turks and Caicos.

Back in 2019, Brinkley spoke to Fox News Digital about the key to feeling good in a bikini – no matter the age.

"I think I feel most confident when I know I’m being good to myself," she said at the time. "When I know I’ve been eating right and exercising. It just makes me feel good. I think that’s real value in taking care of yourself. We all know we get more done on a good hair day. We just do! And I think it’s the same with taking care of your skin, your diet, your exercising."

"When you feel better, you look better, but you also feel more energized and confident," Brinkley shared. "That’s really the results that keep me going. I want that good energy. I want to be able to do things when they come up. If friends call and say, 'We want to go skiing this weekend, wanna come?' I want to be able to say yes. And I don’t want to be the one sitting next to the fire. I want to be the one in the mountains. That’s the benefit of always taking good care of yourself."

Brinkley also described how it is essential to always stay moving.

"I’ve always loved sports and doing things outdoors," said Brinkley. "Whether it’s running around the tennis court, standup paddle boarding, skiing, kayaking, cycling, mountain trails — I just love being active and doing things. It’s just so important to keep moving every day, especially at my age now. My enemy is sitting. It’s a big mistake for people to think they need to sit it out. That’s the worst thing you can do. You gotta get yourself to a physical therapist, figure out what’s causing those aches and pains, strengthen your muscles and keep going."