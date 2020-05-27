Christian band responds to its lead singer saying he no longer believes in God

Members of a popular Christian band that's been together for 20 years reacted to a shocking announcement from their lead singer, Jon Steingard, that he no longer believes in God.

Hawk Nelson told Fox News in a statement that "God is still for Jon and he still matters ... that truth doesn't change just because we question it."

CHRISTIAN SINGER MAKES SHOCKING ANNOUNCEMENT: 'I NO LONGER BELIEVE IN GOD'

"One of our best friends, one with whom we have walked, worked and lived alongside for 20-plus years revealed some of his innermost feelings on his faith journey this past week," Bandmates Daniel Biro, David Niacaris and Micah Kuiper said.

The Christian rock band frontman shared a lengthy note on Instagram: "I’ve been terrified to post this for a while — but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest."

Steingard said: "After growing up in a Christian home, being a pastor’s kid, playing and singing in a Christian band, and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most of the things in my life — I am now finding that I no longer believe in God."

Formed in 2000, the band shifted from fast-paced punk rock to more contemporary Christian music with songs like those from their latest 2018 album, "Miracles," after Steingard switched from guitarist to lead vocalist in 2012.

Citing questions about God, the Bible and his upbringing, Steingard explained that he can no longer lead songs like "Drops in the Ocean" in good conscience.

WELL-KNOWN CHRISTIAN AUTHOR, PURITY ADVOCATE, RENOUNCES HIS FAITH: ‘I HOPE YOU CAN FORGIVE ME’

His bandmates reacted with love and support for Steingard, as did fellow Christian music artists online.

"We are called to love one another unconditionally, as God loves us," the band said in its statement, also saying their mission "to inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is for them and not against them" is now for "one of our own."

The 36-year-old singer explained he is "open to the idea that God is there ... I suspect if he is there, he is very different than what I was taught."

RAVI ZACHARIAS TRIBUTES POUR IN FROM PENCE, CHRISTIAN LEADERS

Biro, Niacaris and Kuiper cited the New Testament verse Romans 8:38, which says in part: "I am convinced that nothing can separate us from God’s love … nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord."

They added: "Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The band signed off with: "Ever thankful and grateful for how God has used this band, the music and the relationships and how He continues to do so."