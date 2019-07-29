Well-known Christian author, purity advocate, renounces his faith: ‘I hope you can forgive me’

Author Joshua Harris, after announcing the end of his marriage, is now kissing his faith goodbye.

Harris, the author of the best-seller "I Kissed Dating Goodbye," a book he authored in 1997 that he later renounced after shaping purity culture for many millennial believers, revealed that he is stepping back from his faith. In an Instagram post, he also apologized for his previously held views, including "bigotry" to the LGBTQ community.

FORMER PORN STAR SET TO LEAD XXXCHURCH AS FOUNDER FOCUSES ON 'CHRISTIAN CANNABIS'

"The information that was left out of our announcement is that I have undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus," Harris wrote.

"By all the measurements that I have for defining a Christian," he added, "I am not a Christian."

The former pastor of Covenant Life Church in Gaithersburg, Md., recounted several things he has apologized for in the past: "my self-righteousness, my fear-based approach to life, the teaching of my books, my views of women in the church, and my approach to parenting to name a few."

‘BACHELORETTE’ SPAT: HANNAH B. ACCUSES LUKE P. OF ‘WEAPONIZING’ FAITH, ‘SLUT-SHAMING’ HER

But there's one group he specifically wanted to add: "the LGBTQ+ community."

"I want to say that I am sorry for the views that I taught in my books and as a pastor regarding sexuality. I regret standing against marriage equality, for not affirming you and your place in the church, and for any ways that my writing and speaking contributed to a culture of exclusion and bigotry," Harris wrote. "I hope you can forgive me.⁣⁣"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris received mixed reviews -- support and some pushback -- for his latest announcement.