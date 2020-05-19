Chrissy Teigen blasts her 'rich' friends for demanding giveaways from her cooking brand

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chrissy Teigen called out her "rich" and famous friends for apparently nagging her for free goodies from her cooking brand despite their ability to afford the products themselves.

The 34-year-old supermodel-turned-entrepreneur's Cravings brand has been the subject of debate in recent weeks. After admitting she was "hurt" by New York Times columnist Alison Roman's fiery rant about her success, Teigen shot fire at another unlikely group: her close pals.

On Monday night, Teigen began reposting Instagram Stories from her famous friends, such as Kourtney Kardashian and Shay Mitchell, for thanking her for their Cravings gift boxes. But she pointed out that some of her other pals were becoming too demanding.

"please don't ask for a box," Teigen wrote on her own Instagram story shortly after. "My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also I see some of u asking and you're literally rich."

Teigen then shared a video of herself from the couch claiming that she used to be one of those people who would donate packages gifted to her from other celebrities touting their start-up businesses.

"Then I started making my own and holy s--t it's a ton of work," Teigen said before praising her team for helping her. "It's very curated. It is like a labor of love."

She then gave her millions of followers some more insight into her rant against the "rich." She explained she was referring to her friends blowing up her phone asking where their Cravings boxes are.

"That was honestly just meant for my friends who are literally writing, saying, 'Mine hasn't gotten here yet.' Well, that's because I didn't send it to you. Just kidding...kind of," Teigen continued, prompting some laughter from her husband, John Legend, in the background.

Teigen then claimed her business is not as big or as "easy" as everyone assumes. She followed that up with taking shots at Roman, who said in a recent interview that she was "horrified" by Teigen's success in the food industry.

"Maybe that comes from someone putting it in your head that we're just a content farm of endless money and just got so big so fast but I promise we didn't, as great as it looks," Teigen quipped.

Roman has since apologized to Teigen for her comments, causing the model to go on a temporary hiatus from Twitter.