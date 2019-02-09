Chrissy Teigen invites Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over to watch the Grammys: ‘There will be pizza’

Chrissy Teigen made an offer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could not refuse – pizza and a chance to hang out and watch the Grammy Awards together.

The model and co-host of “Lip Sync Battle” tweeted at the freshman Democrat who represents New York’s 14th congressional district asking her if she wanted to join her get-together that would also include “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“[Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] hello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the Grammys with us? There will be pizza,” Teigen wrote.

She wrote later that Ferguson will also be there.

“Jesse will be here! Help me!! Tell her we are normal,” Teigen wrote.

Ferguson tweeted that Ocasio-Cortez could have his portion.

The congresswoman responded to the invite with an enthusiastic yes.

“Yes! We can live-tweet me burning something in the kitchen,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“Perfect! We have extremely different strengths except I still sometimes burn things,” Teigen replied.

Last year, Ocasio-Cortez made headlines after winning her party’s nomination in an upset primary against longtime incumbent Joe Crowley. After November’s election, Ocasio-Cortez defeated her Republican challenger, Anthony Pappas, becoming the youngest female elected to Congress at age 29.

