After Chrissy Teigen bullying claims, Michael Costello accused of ending 'RHOA' star's modeling career

Michael Costello has found himself at the center of his own bullying allegations from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Falynn Guobadia.

The designer has made headlines after accusing Chrissy Teigen of bullying him and leaving him with "unhealed trauma" and suicidal thoughts after she allegedly worked to blacklist him within the fashion community.

After Costello made his statement, singer Leona Lewis took to Instagram and claimed that the designer had "deeply hurt" and "humiliated" her when he pushed her out of a fashion show at the last moment.

On Thursday, Guobadia offered up a similar story from her own interactions with the fashion star.

CHRISSY TEIGEN BREAKS SILENCE ON MICHAEL COSTELLO ALLEGATIONS, ‘PROJECT RUNWAY’ ALUM RESPONDS

"What's unfortunate about this story is I had the same experience with Michael Costello, except as a model," Guobadia wrote on her Instagram story in reference to Lewis' accusations. "And [because] of this traumatic experience, unfortunately, it was the end of my pursuit to become a fashion model."

The reality star, 32, said that she "couldn't bare [sic.] the embarrassment" of the ordeal and was made to feel "very uncomfortable and inadequate" by the designer and his team.

She then shared the exact details of the incident.

"I was 23 years old living in LA with not much but a dream," she wrote, per Page Six. "I went to audition for Michael Costello's LA Fashion Week where he complimented me on my body and my runway walk. I was ecstatic!"

MICHAEL COSTELLO RESPONDS TO CHRISSY TEIGEN'S CLAIM BULLYING MESSAGES ARE FAKE

The star said that she received an email with specific instructions for the process' next steps, including what kind of underwear to buy and details for the upcoming fashion show.

"When I arrived, I had my Victoria['s] Secret bag in hand with the underwear we were instructed to bring and was told to wait in line for makeup," Guobadia recalled. "I see Michael and his sister talking in a corner and looking at me with this look on their faces as if I were the scum of the Earth. Then, in front of all of the models and his team, they come over to me to say, ‘Someone was supposed to call you. We don’t need you for the show and have nothing for you to wear.'"

The star said that the models in the area "gasped and covered their faces."

"I was embarrassed and ashamed," she added. "I ran outside and cried for two hours. I never auditioned to model again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star concluded: "It pains me to hear that Leona Lewis experienced such trauma. I pray this was a learning opportunity for Michael and his team."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for Costello and Lewis did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report