Chrissy Teigen apologizes for ‘tone-deaf’ joke about her mom

Chrissy Teigen is apologizing to her social media followers after the model and TV host made a joke about her mother, Vilailuck, that didn’t go over well.

"My mom treats her air pods like they're disposable. Buys a few a month. She says they would be easier to not lose if they had ... a cord," Teigen tweeted on Wednesday.

It wasn't long after before Twitter users began criticizing Teigen, 33, for flaunting her family’s wealth, considering a new pair of Apple’s AirPods are about $150 and the company’s AirPods Pro are a cool $250.

"Oh man, I haven’t checked my mentions for a bit and I didn’t realize how many people were super pissed off about this," the “Cravings” cookbook author replied to the tweet. "It was meant as a joke (and exaggeration) about how my mom doesn’t realize air pods are with a cord are headphones but it came across as super tone deaf and icky."

The “Lip Sync Battle” host added: "I promise I will not always say the right thing in the right way but I also promise I hate disappointing or pissing you guys off. I’m sorry and I will do better to not be such an a--hole."

Teigen took the time to respond to a Twitter user who took issue with her apology.

“It's not about how you said it. It's the fact that some people are starving while others can treat $150 airpods as disposable,” the user wrote. “I love you Chrissy but seriously, stop pretending this is about tone and start campaigning for wealth redistribution.”

"You keep saying this as if my husband and I don’t do anything for society and it’s really disheartening," Teigen said of her and her husband, John Legend. "It was a comment, a joke, a dumb one at that, that I’m sorry for. I hope we have done and continue to do things that contribute more than a dumb tweet. Again, I apologize."

The mother of two replied to another commenter, writing, "I don’t ever forget people are struggling. All I can do is tangible things to help make a difference outside the twitter world. It definitely showed that I’m a bit removed and I will do better as best I can."