Chrissy Teigen criticizes Ivanka Trump's coronavirus response on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen responded to a tweet from Ivanka Trump suggesting a stay-at-home activity parents who are isolating can do with their kids by criticizing the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the daughter and adviser of President Trump shared an image of herself and two of her children playing under a makeshift blanket-and-pillows fort in their living room.

“Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out!” Ivanka wrote above the photo. “Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional😜) A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal!”

Although Ivanka likely meant the post to be a minor thing that parents can do while everyone across the country stays at home to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, Teigen responded to the tweet by asking her to address the larger problems that the country is having with the virus — like testing.

ALL THE CELEBRITIES SLAMMED FOR 'TONE-DEAF' CORONAVIRUS COMMENTS

“after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests,” the star snarkily responded.

She followed up the tweet with a slew of winky-face emojis similar to the one used by Ivanka in her initial post. Teigen was referencing the frustrating delays and shortages Americans are experiencing with their COVID-19 testing as the virus continues to spread and Americans’ way of life continues to be impacted.

The tweets came later in the day, after Teigen set her sights on the first lady's post. Teigen posted a tweet that seemed to be in reference to one that Melania Trump wrote about the progress on the White House’s Tennis Pavillion.

CHRISSY TEIGEN DEFENDS VANESSA HUDGENS AFTER CORONAVIRUS COMMENTS: SHE 'WILL LEARN FROM IT'

“Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best s--- during these times? I see regular a-- awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the f--- a tennis gazebo is,” Teigen wrote. “I expect Donald to be a do nothing f---ing loser wimp but she could maybe possibly try to uhhh BE BETTER possibly the best be the best the best be best.”

She concluded: “ALL I have seen this bot do is gently touch Christmas ornaments in a cape and stare in a cape and pat statues in a different cape and then change her cape into a rude a-- jacket. F--- you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The firestorm of profane tweets eventually led to a response from the first lady, who wrote: “I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest.”