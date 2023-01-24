Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LVII

Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The country music star will be part of a pregame lineup that includes R&B legend Babyface performing "America the Beautiful" and Emmy-winning "Abbott Elementary" actress Sheryl Lee Ralph singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The 44-year-old Stapleton has won eight Grammy Awards, 15 CMA awards — including male vocalist of the year in 2021 — and 10 ACM awards in his career and is known for songs like "Tennessee Whiskey" and "You Should Probably Leave."

"You was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch," Mickey Guyton, who sang the national anthem at last year’s game, wrote on Stapleton's Instagram. "Enjoy every minute and don’t forget to breathe."

CHRIS STAPLETON HAS LITTLE GIRL STARSTRUCK WITH IMPROMPTU WALMART MEETING

Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language. He became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film "CODA."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Babyface owns 12 Grammy Awards and has collaborated with stars like Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai and Patti LaBelle.

Ralph, who has been in the industry for decades, won her first Emmy last year, was in "Dreamgirls" on Broadway in the 1980s and starred as Brandy’s stepmother in the 1990s sitcom "Moesha."

Rihanna was announced last year as the headliner for the halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Super Bowl will air Feb. 12 on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.