Chris Stapleton has little girl starstruck with impromptu Walmart meeting

A little girl in Kentucky was thrilled to meet the "Tennessee Whiskey" singer while out with her mom

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
A little girl and her mother took a trip to Walmart, not realizing 6-year-old Etta was about to meet one of her idols.

Chris Stapleton, the multi-Grammy award winning country singer, was a man on a mission, off to purchase supplies for families in need after the horrible Kentucky floods.

Etta's mother Courtney Crider told reporters the encounter with the "Tennessee Whiskey" singer was profound, as her daughter has autism and his music often settles her when she is over-stimulated.

Chris Stapleton had an impromptu meet-and-greet with superfan Etta at a Kentucky Walmart

Chris Stapleton had an impromptu meet-and-greet with superfan Etta at a Kentucky Walmart (Courtney Crider)

Crider shared, "At first, Etta was really all about his beard and his face, because she is a sensory seeker. But, after I told her that it was him, again, it was like it clicked, and she got super starstruck," per WYMT.

Stapleton, 44, is a father of five himself and was born and raised in Kentucky.

In April of this year, he held a benefit concert that had been previously scheduled and postponed, with all proceeds going to the Kentucky community, by way of Stapleton's charity. 

He shared to his social media, "As a musician I can’t think of a greater honor than reaching a point where we can play a show for 40,000 people and give all of the profits back to a community that has been so unfailingly loyal and supportive."

Stapleton's charity, Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, raised $1 million from the concert, per Rolling Stone.

Chris Stapleton has seen wide-spread success, winning multiple awards.

Chris Stapleton has seen wide-spread success, winning multiple awards. (Getty Images)

Other artists stopped by to perform at the event, including Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson.

The "Tennessee Whiskey" crooner raised $1 million for his charity. The funds directly benefit Kentucky families.

The "Tennessee Whiskey" crooner raised $1 million for his charity. The funds directly benefit Kentucky families. (Getty Images)

Stapleton is currently on his "All-American Road Show" tour.

