Chris Rock draws big crowd in first show since Oscars: ‘Can’t miss an opportunity like this,’ fan says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian and actor Chris Rock performed his first stand-up show Wednesday night since Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars.

Since the Oscars incident, sales for "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022" have skyrocketed, soaring to over $1000 per ticket. Rock did a show for a sold-out crowd at Boston's Wilbur Theater.

"You can't miss an opportunity like this," one Chris Rock fan told Fox News Digital ahead of the show. "We know he's going to say something, we just don't know what."

Rock did indeed address the incident, telling the crowd, "I had a whole list of jokes before this week happened."

Wednesday night marked the first time Rock spoke publicly on the issue. Rock told the crowd he was "still kind of processing what happened" that night.

WILL SMITH WANTED TO ‘PROTECT, RESTORE RESPECT’ FOR JADA BUT IT WASN’T ‘CHANNELED IN THE RIGHT WAY’: EXPERTS

The Wilbur Theater seats 1,200 people.

"This is the craziest I've ever seen the line," a bouncer outside the venue told Fox News Digital.

"You can't miss an opportunity like this. We know he's going to say something, we just don't know what." — Chris Rock audience member

Fans lined up hours before the show began at 7:30 p.m.

O.J. SIMPSON ADDRESSES WILL SMITH'S SLAP OF CHRIS ROCK

"Even though I’m a Chris Rock fan, I don’t want to be after his behavior at the Oscars," one fan said referring to Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's balding head. Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with alopecia.

WILL SMITH'S OSCARS SLAP PROMPTS ACADEMY DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS, STAR REPORTEDLY REFUSED TO LEAVE CEREMONY

Another person told Fox News Digital, "It was not the coolest thing, but Chris handled it well and apologized."

One fan suggested the Oscars slap was staged. But after re-watching the clip, he said, "It was definitely not fake. Will definitely lost it up there."

CHRIS ROCK ADDRESSES WILL SMITH SLAP AT FIRST COMEDY SHOW SINCE OSCARS

"After watching the Oscars …, we knew we most definitely needed to get tickets for tonight," a couple told Fox News Digital.

Smith has since apologized, describing his behavior as "unacceptable" and "inexcusable." He added that he "reacted emotionally" to the joke about his wife’s medical condition.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, the academy said it had launched "disciplinary proceedings" against Smith and also claimed it had asked Smith to leave the Oscars, but he refused.