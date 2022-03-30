O.J. Simpson addresses Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

O.J. Simpson is giving his two cents about Will Smith's viral slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The former football star and actor, acquitted murder defendant and convicted armed robber took to Twitter on Monday to share his thoughts on the controversy.

Simpson revealed he's currently in Delaware and has been surprised that more people have stopped him to ask his opinion on Smith's slap instead of the recent modifications to the NFL's overtime rules.

"Hey look, it was unfortunate. I think Will was wrong," Simpson says in his Twitter video.

Simpson was released from prison in October 2017 after serving nine years for robbing two sports memorabilia collectors at gunpoint in 2007. He was granted early release from parole in December.

He was also previously acquitted in the trial for the 1994 murder of his wife and her friend.

In his video, the former football pro went on to say he understands where Smith's frustration came from given that he's been the butt of comedy jokes over the years.

"Look, I understood the feeling. In my life, I've been through a lot of crap. I was raising two young kids and every comedian in the country had O.J. routines and don't think I wouldn't want to B-slap a couple of those guys, but you’ve got to accept it’s human," Simpson, 74, continued.

"I didn't think it was all that egregious. I thought it was a semi-unfunny joke, but I don't know. I don't get it. I know this, after what happened to me in Las Vegas if I would have done that in front of a billion people watching around the world they would have given me life without. I'm just saying. Hey take care," Simpson concluded with a laugh.

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?" Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The joke missed, badly.

Smith walked onto the stage from his front-row seat and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a "G.I. Jane" joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home.

On Monday, Smith publicly apologized to Rock, calling himself "wrong." His full statement read: "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."

Smith's statement comes after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said it is launching a formal review into the altercation.

Fox News' Janelle Ash and The Associated Press contributed to this report.