Chris Pratt's stunt double, Tony McFarr, dead at 47: 'I'll never forget his toughness'

Tony McFarr, Chris Pratt's longtime stunt double, died Monday, Fox News Digital has confirmed. He was 47.

"An exam has already taken place and cause/manner of death is pending toxicology results," the Orange County Medical Examiner's office told Fox News Digital.

McFarr, whose full name was Antonio McFarr, worked with Pratt on multiple movies, including "Jurassic World" in 2015 and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in 2017.

They reunited for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" in 2018 after working together on "Passengers" in 2016.

‘SISTER WIVES’ STAR GARRISON BROWN'S OFFICIAL CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

On Thursday, Pratt paid tribute to McFarr in a written post he shared on Instagram.

"Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr," the 44-year-old actor wrote. "We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set.

"I'll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head - he came right back to work ready to go again.

"He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and a professional. He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."

Pratt also posted photos of himself and McFarr in matching costumes and hairstyles while on the sets of "Jurassic World" and "Passengers."

In 2016, Pratt shared a behind-the-scenes snap with McFarr on the set of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

"Here's me and my stunt-man Tony McFarr (also Tommy Harper stunt coordinator and our first AD Lars Winther) on set," Pratt wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Been working with Tony since Jurassic World. Love you buddy! Happy wrap!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

McFarr worked as a stunt double for other Hollywood stars. He doubled for Jon Hamm in 2018's "Tag" and Brendan Fraser in 2019's "The Poison Rose."

McFarr also performed stunts in the Marvel movies "Captain America: Civil War" (2016) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

His other film credits as a stunt performer include "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Pitch Perfect 3," "Logan Lucky," "Furious 7," "The Accountant" and "Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."

McFarr also worked as a stunt actor in TV shows, including "Homeland," "Teen Wolf," "Banshee," "Bones," "Burn Notice," "The Glades," "The Finder," "Halt and Catch Fire," "Under the Dome," "Resurrection" and "The Walking Dead."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though McFarr was mostly known for his stunt work, he made his screen debut as an actor in the first season finale episode of "Burn Notice" in 2007. He returned to the show for a guest appearance as "Stunt Billy" during the fourth season in 2010.

McFarr's other acting credits include appearances in "One Tree Hill," "Graceland," "Army Wives," "Cell" and "MacGyver."